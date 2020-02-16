Power outage leaves more than 1,500 Sidney residents in the dark Sunday

BC Hydro customers without power since 7:57 a.m. on Feb. 16

A power outage in Sidney has left over 1,500 residents in the dark on Sunday morning. (Google Maps)

A power outage in Sidney has left more than 1,500 residents in the dark.

Crews are on their way to an outage affecting 1,550 customers in #SidneyBC. They hope to arrive on site around 9:25 a.m. Updates: https://t.co/I2hz8H9Rpn pic.twitter.com/6ZWJ6YG61r — BC Hydro (@bchydro) February 16, 2020

BC Hydro’s website says power has been off since 7:57 a.m. Sunday. The affected areas include north of Lochside Drive, south of Henry Ave, east of Canora Road and west of Fourth Street Fire.

Crews are enroute to help the 1,539 customers affected and are expected to arrive by 9:25 a.m.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

power outages