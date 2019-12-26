An issue of the Goldstream News Gazette, dated Dec. 29, 1976, features predictions of what lies ahead for the West Shore. (Black Press Media files)

Predictions from 1976: what lies ahead for the West Shore

Highway 1 widening, pollution, development all highlights from 1976

A lot has happened on the West Shore in the last 43 years.

Cities were incorporated, developments have popped up and more residents have chosen to call the Western Communities home.

In an old issue of the Goldstream News Gazette, dated Dec. 29, 1976, a cartoon predicting what lies ahead for the West Shore was printed.

“In a further effort to inform and enlighten our readers, the management of the Gazette has retained, at unmentionable expense, the services of ‘noslen the munificent’ door-to-door fortune-teller, soothsayer and crystal ball gazer, to offer a brief look into the future,” a paragraph above the cartoon reads.

The cartoon features five predictions for the Western Communities.

Prediction number one says “The ‘Langford downtown centre’ complex planned for Jacklin Road will be built” but will be “enclosed in a Jules Verne-designed, water-tight dome and anyone wishing to do business there will be issued an aqualung and a pair of hip-waiders.”

While the watertight dome has yet to make its way to Langford, the new Belmont Market development featuring residences, shops and restaurants has opened up just off Jacklin Road.

The next frame of the cartoon predicts the “Trans-Canada Highway will be expanded to six lanes.” It also predicts the volume of traffic will expand to seven-and-a-half lanes within 20 minutes of its opening.

READ ALSO: Expect delays as Highway 1 widening in Langford begins Sunday night

In September of this year, a year-long project to widen Highway 1 between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway and add meridians to the same section of the highway began.

Prediction number three says “William Head Correctional Institute will be turned into a national park…use of the park will be limited, though, to campers selected by the Canadian Penitentiary Service and hiking will be discouraged through the use of balls and chains.”

William Head Institution is still functioning as a prison today and the Canadian Penitentiary Service now goes by Correctional Service of Canada.

The next prediction says “Esquimalt Lagoon pollution problems will be solved by a sewer outfall” but notes the problem will come back “when the City of Port Angeles retaliates by extending its own sewer outfall into Royal Roads.”

The capital regional district still lists pollution, along with habitat loss and invasive species, as concerns in the Esquimalt Lagoon area. According to The Swim Guide, an online resource to monitor water quality, the Lagoon has passed water quality tests at least 95 per cent of the time.

READ ALSO: From 1983 to 2018: The evolution of Victoria General Hospital

The final prediction in the cartoon says “the new hospital planned for Helmcken Road will be built and put into service…but due to influences of Victoria pressure groups, the admitting desk, gift shoppe, doctors’ lounge and parking lot will be built near the intersection of Douglas and McKenzie streets.”

Victoria General Hospital, located just off Helmcken Road, was constructed on March 22, 1983 and was the same day the Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary formed. It has since transformed into one of the busiest hospitals on Vancouver Island.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
One suspect sent to hospital after barricade, fire in downtown Victoria on Christmas

Just Posted

One suspect sent to hospital after barricade, fire in downtown Victoria on Christmas

Suspect is suffering life-threatening injuries

Predictions from 1976: what lies ahead for the West Shore

Highway 1 widening, pollution, development all highlights from 1976

A new decade: Some of Greater Victoria’s biggest projects slated for completion in 2020

Big 2020 milestones for wastewater treatment project, McKenzie Interchange

Housing supply has yet to meet demand, says head of West Shore Developers Association

Affordable housing, biggest issue for West Shore heading into 2020

Another one for the books: Greater Victoria libraries reflect on 2019

Staff are already looking forward to 2020

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

POLL: Will you be going out on New Year’s Eve?

As the clock winds down on another year, Greater Victoria residents prepare… Continue reading

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Encore no more? Musicians debate if forced concert callbacks are out of style

Punk rockers Pup have banned the encore from their setlists

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigating homicide in Duncan on Christmas Day

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Most Read