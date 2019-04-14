B.C. Premier John Horgan announced $1 million for upgrades to the historic Topaz Gurdwara of the Khalsa Diwan Society on Sunday. (Facebook/John Horgan)

Premier announces funding for upgrades to Victoria-based Sikh Gurdwara

Announcement made from Khalsa Diwan Society temple on Vaisakhi

In honour of Vaisakhi, premier John Horgan announced $1 million in funding for the historic Victoria-based Sikh Gurdwara on Sunday.

The Gurdwara – a Victoria-based Sikh temple on Topaz Avenue – was designed in 1912 for the Khalsa Diwan Society (KDS), pioneers of the city’s original Sikh community. It is one of the two oldest operating Gurdwaras in North America and members say it is in need of repairs and upgrades to meet the needs of its growing and aging community.

When it opened in 1912, the temple had approximately 100 members, and now welcomes approximately 4,000.

The provincial funding will go towards accessibility, kitchen facility and safety upgrades.

“The historic Topaz Sikh Gurdwara is an important part of the Greater Victoria community and provides a welcoming place for people of all faiths,” said Horgan. “”In the spirit of Vaisakhi and the Sikh practice of sewa, or selfless community service, this funding will allow the temple to make much-needed upgrades so that it can keep serving thousands of people each year.”

The KDS temple acts a hub for community gatherings, celebrations and prayer services, as well as providing regular vegetarian lunches to thousands of people each year and more than 600 meals to Victoria’s people in need every weekend.

READ ALSO: B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

While over 300 seniors attend the temple on a regular basis, it’s also an important place for youth to connect with their culture and community.

“The Sikh Khalsa Diwan Society has been providing services to people in Greater Victoria for more than 100 years and we want to help them continue to reach out to everyone,” said Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake. “The Gurdwara is in dire need of upgrades to the facilities and this grant will improve accessibility and ensure it can continue to welcome people from Victoria and around the world.”

The funding comes after KDS submitted a proposal for one-time grant funding from the province’s 2018-19 contingency grants for infrastructure projects in four seperate B.C. municipalities.

Vaisakhi is a historic and religious day celebrated in Sikhism every year on April 13 or 14. It celebrates the show of faith from five followers of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who were baptised and declared the first members of the Khalsa in 1699.

READ ALSO: Victoria celebrates Khalsa Day with parade, festivities

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VicPD officer’s punishment for lying about conference attendance under review

Just Posted

Premier announces funding for upgrades to Victoria-based Sikh Gurdwara

Announcement made from Khalsa Diwan Society temple on Vaisakhi

LANGHAM COURT: Four singing heads better than three, when it comes to comedy

Ronald Harwood’s British comedy, Quartet next up at neighbourhood theatre in Rockland

Sparks fly at Saanich’s Spectrum community school during announcement

School hosted unusual ribbon-cutting to highlight improvements

VicPD officer’s punishment for lying about conference attendance under review

B.C. Police Complaint Commissioner finds ‘lack of promotion’ an improper punishment

West Shore’s youngest artists celebrate Earth Day with an exhibit

The free art show is taking place from April 17 to 28 at Coast Collective Art Centre

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Update: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Most Read