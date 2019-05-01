Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

B.C. Premier John Horgan has called on both Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help alleviate the fuel shortage that has contributed to record gasoline prices in B.C., as he continues to oppose expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Horgan said Wednesday that B.C. he has put in an urgent request to speak to Trudeau to find ways to increase refined fuel to B.C., or light crude that can be refined at the Parkland Fuels refinery in Burnaby.

Horgan also described his “cordial” first phone call with new Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who has proclaimed the Rachel Notley government’s law intended to restrict fuel shipments to B.C., but confirmed he wants to negotiate with B.C. before attempting to use it.

“[Kenney] said that he had no plans to use the bill, but felt as it was a key election commitment, he would proceed with it,” Horgan told reporters at the B.C. legislature. “Regardless, our lawyers today filed two actions in court to strike down the bill because we believe it’s unconstitutional.”

Horgan said he was encouraged by Kenney’s interest in the fuel price situation, but declined to comment on the suggestion that additional fuel shipments might be a way to settle the interprovincial dispute over pipeline expansion.

READ MORE: Kenney enacts pipeline law, says he won’t use it

READ MORE: Where B.C. drivers’ money goes to from gas pump

Horgan said his request to speak with Trudeau is about “what the new owners of that pipeline can do about relieving pressure here in the Lower Mainland.”

“I can’t rationalize the outrageous spike in prices here relative to other jurisdictions, beyond what I’ve said several times, a lack of supply,” Horgan said.

In the legislature, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson accused Horgan of “begging” Kenney for more fuel, and suggested it was unlikely to happen.

The suggestion that twinning the 65-year-old pipeline from the Edmonton area to Burnaby will increase refined fuel flow to B.C. is not supported by pipeline usage data, or Trans Mountain’s application to the National Energy Board to expand it, he said.

The NEB application doesn’t propose to increase refined fuels, and pipeline data for the past two years shows an increase in diluted bitumen for export by tanker while refined fuels has declined, Horgan said.

Kenney acknowledged that “people in the Vancouver region are rightfully ticked off” about paying $1.70 per litre to fill up their vehicles, arguing that the expanded pipeline will alleviate the shortage and bring pump prices down.

Horgan said he hopes to meet with Kenney in person within the next 30 days.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island homeless camp being evicted
Next story
West Shore RCMP arrest teenager, seize brass knuckles in Langford

Just Posted

Victoria school district heads into final phase of catchment boundary consultations

SD61 to consult with six Greater Victoria schools directly impacted by proposed changes

Historic Victoria site plagued with hefty trash dumps

Point Ellice House neighbourhood sees weekly dumps of household and industrial garbage

Pharmacists hand out free NARCAN kits in fight against opioid crisis

Across from the Legislature building until 6 p.m. today

Fuel prices hit consumers, big and small

B.C. Transit, Ferries feel brunt of rising prices

West Shore RCMP arrest teenager, seize brass knuckles in Langford

Seventeen-year-old was allegedly play fighting with another teenager

WATCH: Firefighters train for worst-case scenario

Saanich hosts survival training course for North American firefighters

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Motorcyclist dies following head-on collision in Bowser

Police say driver of other vehicle being investigated for impaired driving

‘Keep our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

This would affect several schools in the district, with two principals assuming teaching positions

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Most Read