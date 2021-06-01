Prepare for Hwy 4 delays

Mainroad crews will be paving the “S” curves east of Port Alberni summit

Paving is planned for the “S” curves at the bottom of the Hump on Highway 4. (GOOGLE MAPS SCREENSHOT)

Drivers travelling between Port Alberni and the east coast of Vancouver Island can expect delays starting June 7 due to some highway maintenance.

Mainroad crews will be paving the “S” curves, located two kilometres east of the Port Alberni summit. The work is scheduled to start Monday, June 7 and is expected to be completed by Friday, June 18.

Single-lane alternating traffic can be expected from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers.

For those travelling to the West Coast, Mainroad crews will also be performing bridge maintenance on McCoy Lake Bridge, located on Highway 4 just west of McCoy Lake Road. The work is scheduled to take place between June 1 and June 3. Please be prepared for delays.

