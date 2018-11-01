Prescribed burn blamed for smoky skies in Greater Victoria

Smoke from Sooke and Shirley descended on the region Halloween night

The Victoria skyline is almost hidden by smoke in August. (Travis Paterson/Black Press file photo) The Victoria skyline was almost hidden by smoke from wildfires this summer. (Travis Paterson/News staff)

Local fire departments attribute Wednesday’s smoky skies to a controlled burn near Sooke.

They took to social media to inform residents.

“This smoke is drifting out from the Westshore into @saanich and @CityOfVictoria the smoke index is high at the moment. There are no active fires here,” Saanich fire tweeted.

Yes, that IS real smoke you smell all over Greater Victoria, incl here in Oak Bay. Why would @TimberWest be allowed to do a controlled burn on the West Shore during the one night a year every little kid in Victoria will be outside all evening? #yyj @LangfordFire — Carolyn Thomas (@HeartSisters) October 31, 2018

Online, residents said the smoky smell and poor visibility settled in the entire region Wednesday afternoon.

“Controlled burns towards Shirley and Sooke area causing the smoke in Langford and Colwood. There are no fires in the Westshore,” wrote Langford Fire Rescue.



