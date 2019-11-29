Richard Hebda, seen here in an alpine meadow, is one of two presenters at Monday night’s Experts Talk on Adapting to Climate Change, 7 p.m. at Monterey Recreation Centre. (Royal British Columbia Museum Photo)

Presentation talks about how Oak Bay can adapt to a warmer, drier climate

Speakers to talk landscape planning in face of climate change, Monday at Monterey Centre

In anticipation of the climate change impact here on Vancouver Island, Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture is hosting a free community presentation on adaptation.

The presentation is a partnership between Oak Bay and the Friends of Uplands Park, and features two speakers, long-time B.C. climate researcher Dr. Richard Hebda and the director of UBC’s Bachelor of Urban Forestry program, Dr. Stephen Sheppard.

It’s the latest Oak Bay speaker series that last year focused on Oak Bay’s Urban Forest Strategy and Uplands Park restoration and preservation, said Chris Hyde-Lay, Manager of Parks Services.

READ MORE: Uplands Park designated a national heritage site

“Hebda and Sheppard are going to present along the lines of what to expect as we move forward in this century on southern Vancouver Island, in terms of what to expect with the Island’s warmer, drier climate,” Hyde-Lay said.

Hebda has long been engaged in First Nations ethnobotany and native species.

Sheppard brings a uniquely fresh project called the Citizens Coolkit. It’s a well detailed plan that engages residents to be proactive with what they can do regrading tree planting, not just to climate proof, but things we can do moving forward, Hyde-Lay said.

“Right down to fruit trees in your garden,” Hyde-Lay said.

The two will hold a question and answer period following their presentations.

Monday night’s Experts Talk on Adapting to Climate Change starts at 7 p.m. at Monterey Recreation Centre.

READ ALSO: Hot, dry conditions in Greater Victoria no surprie for Galey Farms operator

