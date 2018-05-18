BREAKING: Arrest made in 30-year homicide cold case of Oak Bay High grads

New DNA technology has led to the arrest of a Washington State man in connection with a 30-year cold case in the deaths of two Oak Bay High grads.

DNA samples from the scene of the 1987 killing of 18-year-old Tanya van Cuylenborg has led to the arrest of 55-year-old William Earl Talbott II of Seatac. Talbott, who was 24 at the time of the murder, was taken into custody last night (May 17) in Seattle.

Van Cuylenborg and her 20 year-old boyfriend Jay Cook hopped on the Coho ferry to Port Angeles on Nov. 18, 1987, for a quick trip to Seattle, and they never came home. Their bodies were found a few days later – van Cuylenborg’s on a rural road in Skagit County, sexually assaulted and shot in the back of the head, Cook’s further south in Snohomish County, beaten and strangled.

“There have been a number of suspects over the years that have been investigated and ruled out through one means or another,” said John van Cuylenborg.

In April, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office hoped that new technology would change that after they released digital sketches of the suspect’s face created through phenotyping, a technology that can estimate a person’s appearance based on DNA.

Sheriff’s detectives were given dozens of new leads since April. Today they announced a DNA match.

Talbott has been booked into the Snohomish County jail on one count of 1st degree murder for the killing of Van Cuylenborg. Detectives continue to gather and process evidence and interview witnesses related to the investigation of Cook’s murder.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says Talbott, who has been working as a truck driver in the Seattle area, was never on the suspect list in this case.

Because of this arrest, detectives are asking for people to come forward with information, specifically anyone who knew Talbott or knew of his activities in 1987 or 1988 (he would have been 24 years-old at the time of the murders); saw Talbott associated with the Cook family van in November 1987; saw Talbott with a 35mm Minolta camera that Tanya had in her possession when she was murdered. The camera’s lens was recovered and traced to a pawn shop in Portland, Oregon in 1990, but the camera body is still missing; or has information about Talbott having access to a light blue blanket, or know where this type of blanket might have come from around the time the crimes were committed.

Anyone with information related to this case should call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tip line 425-388-3845.

