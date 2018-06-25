Mayor Lisa Helps (left) holds the gender box, a nod to the gender binary, as Chrys Tei (centre), a member of the City’s ad-hoc trans policy advisory committee, celebrates the raising of the pride flags with Laurie McDonald (right), director of Victoria Pride Society, at City Hall, Monday, June 25. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Pride Week kicks off in Victoria with raising of five pride flags

City flies two-spirit, genderqueer and non-binary flags for the first time

To officially kick off Pride Week in Victoria, Mayor Lisa Helps and city council joined members of the city’s LGBTQ community on Monday to raise various pride flags outside City Hall.

Addressing a small crowd assembled beside the flagpole on Pandora Avenue, Helps pointed out this was the first year the City has raised five flags to represent the LGBTQ community.

“In the 80’s it was okay to just say ‘the gay community’ or the ‘the queer community’ but as we learn more about each other, and as we learn about queer people who are queer like us, and different from us, we grow as a community,” she said.

RELATED: Rainbow crosswalk in B.C. defaced 10 days after installation

The rainbow-hued pride flag, and the transgender flag (pale blue, pink and white) were raised alongside the two-spirit flag (red and white with rainbow feathers) to honour Indigenous people who carry multiple genders within themselves, the genderqueer flag (purple, white and green) and the non-binary flag (yellow, white, purple, and black) representing those whose identities don’t reflect a specific gender.

RELATED: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Chrys Tei, a member of the City’s ad-hoc trans policy advisory committee, said Victoria is a very good place to be queer, because of its potential to be a community “where diversity is celebrated, not just adjusted.”

“No community is going to be final, or finished with the work,” she added, pointing to reconciliation as a similar journey. “It’s not something we’re going to get done. It’s life work and we have to do it together.”

Victoria City Coun. Marianne Alto prepares the two-spirit flag to be raised at City Hall, kicking off pride week, Monday June 25. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

Kingsley Strudwick, a transgender advocate and co-founder of Ambit Gender Diversity Consulting spoke of a recent experience chatting with the mother of a nine-year-old boy who was unable to conceive of the gender fluid character in a novel they were reading.

“Our work isn’t done if our presence is still met with surprise and disbelief,” Strudwick said. “We must challenge one another to write new stories; stories that reflect as many realities as there are people to live them.”

The raising of the pride flags marks the start of a week of celebrations with events for all ages across the city, culminating with the July 8 Pride parade and festival, hosted by the Victoria Pride Society.

“My hope is that this Pride Week will serve not only as a platform for raising marginalized voices, but as a catalyst for hope throughout the year,” Strudwick said.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

 

Previous story
Imperial Tobacco ‘shocked’ by Health Canada’s proposed package regulations
Next story
Gofundme for B.C. girl badly burned during science project

Just Posted

Saanich Police revs up new ride

2012 Dodge Charger SRT-8 once belonged to a drug dealer

Pride Week kicks off in Victoria with raising of five pride flags

City flies two-spirit, genderqueer and non-binary flags for the first time

Late Victoria fire chief remembered for his quiet dedication, leadership

Richard “Rick” Couch the second former chief to pass from cancer in just over a year

Vancouver Island Wave earns three provincial cup titles

U15 boys’ squad earns chance to play at national championship in Quebec

Canada sweeps Pacific Rim Basketball Classic in Victoria

National men’s team beat China 108-72 on Sunday at the Save-on-Foods Centre

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Victoria Ska and Reggae Fest, Ride Don’t Hide, Cordova Bay Day and more

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong, B.C.

Imperial Tobacco ‘shocked’ by Health Canada’s proposed package regulations

Company says there are ‘a number of provisions that are basically impossible’

Gofundme for B.C. girl badly burned during science project

Community support from South Cariboo and others really appreciated

Legion Week celebrated across B.C.

Starting today, BC/Yukon Command of Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 65 communities

Vancouver Island Vloggers drive exotic cars as golf carts

Daily Driven Exotics films a YouTube episode at Predator Ridge in the Okanagan

442 Squadron assists coast guard with medevac of injured boater

On Sunday afternoon, June 24, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was tasked… Continue reading

Most Read