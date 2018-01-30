The Hallmark movie, expected to be airing April.19, is being filmed at GardenWorks on Oak Bay Avenue today. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Prince to move into Victoria castle

Once Upon a Prince now filming in Victoria, Colwood, Oak Bay

Once Upon a Prince, starring Megan Park and Jonathan Keltz, is being filmed around Victoria, Colwood, and Oak Bay for the next three weeks. The Hallmark movie, expected to air April 19, is being filmed at GardenWorks on Oak Bay Avenue today (Jan. 30).

Other locations to be featured in the film include Oak Bay Marina, Royal Roads (Hatley Castle), Government House and Riffington Manor – the home of Oak Bay News’ owner David Black, said Darren Robson, production manager for Royalty Productions.

“Hallmark makes a lot of movies here in B.C.,” said Robson. “It’s a very healthy industry right now.”

Lead Jonathan Keltz has acted in Cardinal, Republic of Doyle, Reign, and Entourage. Megan Park, starring along with Keltz, has been in The Secret Life of an American Teenager, What if, and Central Intelligence.

 

Most Read