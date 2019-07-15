Most crime in the District of Oak Bay is preventable, particularly theft from unlocked cars. Rarely do Oak Bay Police receive reports of break-ins to cars as thieves are able to find goods in unlocked cars. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Prolific offender found sleeping in Oak Bay resident’s car

Of 106 calls to 911 last week, eight were abandoned

Of the 106 calls for service that the Oak Bay Police Department responded to last week, eight were abandoned.

“If you mis-dial, please do not hang up,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties. “Stay on the line and let the 911 operators know that you are O.K. so they do not have to spend time trying to call you back.”

Police encountered an odd call on Friday, July 12, when a resident found an unknown male sleeping in their vehicle.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP bike unit spurred 65 arrests and 77 charges in one year

The prolific offender known to police was arrested for breaching conditions of release as he was recently released from custody, Bernoties said.

Residents are reminded to remove all valuables from view and to lock their vehicle doors.

Later on Friday, police received a report from a complainant indicating they had been contacted by a male claiming to be from Shaw Communications. The male indicated there was a problem with the complainant’s internet connection and conned the resident by suggesting he would “fix the problem” on the complainant’s computer.

The complainant then became a victim when they discovered a large sum of money was withdrawn from their bank account.

Oak Bay Police also responded to several reports of improperly parked vehicles for the week of July 7 to July 14. In two incidents the vehicles were towed as they had prevented the movement of traffic and emergency vehicles.

On July 11, Oak Bay Police received a report of a break and enter in the 2500-block of Eastdowne Rd. A suspect(s) targeted a number of rooms throughout the residence and assorted jewelry was missing.

On July 14, police responded to a break and enter in the 2000b-block of Allenby St. This time a large amount of items were stolen. The Forensic Identification team conducted a thorough examination of the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

“Please remember to secure your home when you leave, even if it is just for a couple of hours, and to secure your front door when you are busy in the backyard,” Bernoties said. “Summer is prime for property criminals who canvass and look specifically for insecure and/or vacant residences and unlocked vehicles.”

Anyone with any information regarding these or any crime can phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

