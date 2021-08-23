Protesters gather outside RCMP headquarters in Victoria

Protesters supporting the Fairy Creek old-growth logging blockade gather outside RCMP headquarters on Blanshard Street at Nanaimo Street in Victoria. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) Protesters supporting the Fairy Creek old-growth logging blockade gather outside RCMP headquarters on Blanshard Street at Nanaimo Street in downtown Victoria. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) Protesters supporting the Fairy Creek old-growth logging blockade gather outside RCMP headquarters on Blanshard Street at Nanaimo Street in Victoria. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) Protesters supporting the Fairy Creek old-growth logging blockade gather outside RCMP headquarters on Blanshard Street at Nanaimo Street in Victoria. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) Protesters supporting the Fairy Creek old-growth logging blockade gather outside RCMP headquarters on Blanshard Street at Nanaimo Street in Victoria. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Demonstrators rallied outside of the Victoria RCMP headquarters Monday afternoon.

Gathering at around 1 p.m. protestors took to the sidewalks surrounding 2881 Nanaimo St. to make a visual and vocal statement, calling for the protection of old-growth forests and the end of RCMP enforcement at the Fairy Creek watershed.

Similar events took place across the province with “RCMP Stand Down” demonstrations planned to also take place between 1 and 3 p.m. in Burnaby, Nanaimo, Parksville, Courtenay and Nelson.

Fairy Creek watershedprotestRCMP