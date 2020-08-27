Province buys downtown Victoria lots for supportive housing

50 new permanent homes proposed for Harris Green properties

The province has purchased two downtown Victoria lots with a plan to build 50 permanent supportive housing units.

BC Housing announced Aug. 27 that it is developing a proposal to build housing on 1053 and 1075 Meares St. with “around-the-clock supports,” such as meal programs, life and employment skills training and health and wellness support services for people in the community experiencing homelessness.

The province spent $3.2 million to buy the lots, which currently contain at least one single-family home.

READ ALSO: Average housing prices would have to drop by $413,000 for Victoria to become affordable

“Everyone deserves a good, safe place to call home, and the need for new supportive housing in Victoria is clear,” Carole James, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, said in a news release. “This housing with wraparound supports will make a real difference for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, giving them a place of their own where they can stabilize and rebuild their lives.”

BC Housing plans to have a proposal in place by early 2021 when it plans to begin community process and set up a community advisory committee to oversee the integration of supportive housing in the community.

“We know from experience that these new, purpose-built buildings fit well into existing neighbourhoods and create safe, secure places for people to live in our city and in communities throughout the capital region,” Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said in a statement.

BC Housing will select a non-profit housing partner to manage the proposed building. More than 200 new supportive homes are in development or already open in Victoria.

READ ALSO: Province buys Victoria hotel to be used as affordable housing for homeless

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC Housinghomeless housingHousingVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inner Harbour statue vandalized with red paint

Just Posted

Roadmap to recovery: South Island Prosperity Partnership releases 40-point plan

Recommendations provide broad strategies to jump-start economy in Greater Victoria and beyond

Large party with DJ in Gyro Park shut down after call to Saanich police

Many attendees wearing masks, no tickets issued, police say

Former owner of Sooke Harbour House suing Facebook for $50M over “imposter profile”

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

Province buys downtown Victoria lots for supportive housing

50 new permanent homes proposed for Harris Green properties

PHOTOS: Construction vehicle rolls over on West Shore

No one was injured in the incident

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 25

Wanted for the week of Aug. 25, 2020

POLL: Do you think the province is taking all the necessary precautions in its plans for students to return to school?

B.C. students head back to class Sept. 10

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

VIDEO: Passing train caused brush fire along old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Fire extended between Northfield and Dorman roads

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Most Read