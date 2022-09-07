The Island Corridor Foundation’s business case for the return of rail on Vancouver Island shows this photo of trains on tracks in Vic West. Esquimalt also hopes for a return of trains on the tracks. (Courtesy of Island Corridor Foundation)

The Island Corridor Foundation’s business case for the return of rail on Vancouver Island shows this photo of trains on tracks in Vic West. Esquimalt also hopes for a return of trains on the tracks. (Courtesy of Island Corridor Foundation)

Province tells Esquimalt more consultation needed on Island rail corridor future

$431-million proposal envisions local commuter, regional passenger, freight services on the line

The Township of Esquimalt has received a response from the province after advocating for reinstating train services on the E&N rail corridor, but the 290-kilometre line’s future remains up in the air.

Esquimalt council in July voted to encourage the Canadian and provincial governments to make infrastructure grants that would restore the train service on the E&N rail corridor. Council asked for the first priority to be a commuter train service from Langford to Victoria.

“I really believe that we’re running out of time on this,” said Mayor Barb Desjardins at the July 4 council meeting.

In an August letter responding to the advocacy, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said restoring any form of rail would be very costly.

“For the ministry to advance any project, it must be supported by a strong business case where the benefits to the public clearly outweigh the costs,” the letter said.

A business case released by the Island Corridor Foundation this spring envisions a mixed-use system with a Langford to Victoria peak-hour commuter service, a twice-daily passenger service between Victoria and Courtenay and freight uses. The proposal is costed at $43 million.

The federal government is under a court-imposed deadline to announce its intentions for the railway by next March before anything can go ahead.

Fleming’s letter said ministry staff, the federal government and the foundation are consulting with First Nations to better understand their interest in the corridor, but more consultation is needed.

“The provincial government’s goal remains to find the best use for the Island Rail Corridor, as well as to support First Nations interests in these discussions,” Fleming wrote.

At the July meeting, Coun. Meagan Braeme said the line is an important corridor that could benefit the community.

“I think this is really important, this is a drum that we’ve been beating, a battle that we’ve been fighting for as long I’ve been on council,” she said.

The advocacy passed unanimously, but not without some concerns.

“We’re not transit experts, I’m just not convinced that the business case is there versus increased bus use as a way of getting people out of cars,” Coun. Ken Armour.

Desjardins said regardless of rail returning or not, the federal government has to make a decision on what will happen with the line, rather than letting it continue to deteriorate.

READ: Premier John Horgan doubts return of Island rail service is achievable

jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Esquimalt

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. expands access to cystic fibrosis treatment Trikafta
Next story
B.C. food-aid programs seeing spike in hungry students amid high inflation, grocery costs

Just Posted

The Island Corridor Foundation’s business case for the return of rail on Vancouver Island shows this photo of trains on tracks in Vic West. Esquimalt also hopes for a return of trains on the tracks. (Courtesy of Island Corridor Foundation)
Province tells Esquimalt more consultation needed on Island rail corridor future

Premier John Horgan and Minister of Finance Selina Robinson at an announcement Sept. 7 in Langford on measures the government is taking to help British Columbians manage the high costs of living. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Province takes aim at cost of living with 2% rent cap, increased tax benefits

First responders line up outside Victoria General Hospital on Sept. 7 as the last of six officers injured in a June 28 shooting outside a Saanich bank was released from the hospital. (Submitted photo)
Last of six officers injured in Saanich bank shooting released from hospital

Police are looking for a suspect in relation to a sexual assault at View Royal Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Suspect sought after teenager sexually assaulted in View Royal Park

Pop-up banner image