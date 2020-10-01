The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating a man who was found dead in his cell at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre. (Koa Barroeta photo)

Provincial police watchdog opens investigation after man found dead at Wilkinson Road prison

The man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 28

The Independent Investigation Office (IIO) of B.C. has opened an investigation into the death of a man, found dead in his cell at a correctional facility on Sept. 30.

According to the IIO, on Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. a man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and was transported to the detachment cells.

READ ALSO: Police watchdog opens investigation into unspecified Saanich incident

On Sept. 29 Emergency Health Services (EHS) were called at the man’s request. EHS spoke with the man, who reportedly refused treatment. He was then transported to the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre (VIRCC) on Wilkinson Road.

READ ALSO: Independent Investigations Office clears VicPD officer in fatal shooting of Rhett Mutch

The next day the man was found dead in his cell at VIRCC.

The IIO will determine what role, if any, the officer’s action or inaction may have played a role in the man’s death. The IIO investigates any incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

 

