Salmon Arm Law Courts. (File photo)

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

The man accused of first degree murder in the fatal shooting of a church leader in Salmon Arm has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

Appearing in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Monday, Matrix Gathergood’s lawyer, Jonathan Avis, requested an assessment to determine if his client is not guilty by reason of mental disorder.

In telling Judge David Patterson of the grounds for the assessment application, Avis said Gathergood had been diagnosed with psychosis twice in months preceding the incident as well as hours after his arrest on April 14 of this year.

Crown counsel Alison Buchanan said Crown is supportive of the request and has received more than enough material to support the application.

Read more: Salmon Arm shooting case faces another delay despite judge’s request

Read more: Man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting to appear in court

Gathergood, 25, is also charged with aggravated assault in the wounding of Paul Derkach. Both victims were attending the Salmon Arm Church of Christ at the time.

Judge Patterson’s order for a psychiatric assessment, to be completed in 30 days, will be overseen by Forensic Psychiatric Services.

As Gathergood is currently being held in Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, the court heard the assessment could be done there or he could be moved to another facility.

Gathergood is scheduled to return to court via video on Oct. 8.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam
Next story
Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Just Posted

VicPD investigates three suspicious dumpster fires in half-hour period

Fires discovered around 3:15 a.m. in the Harris Green neighbourhood

Large willow tree comes down in Beacon Hill Park

The tree has been in place for decades at Goodacre Lake

Traffic slowed after reports of a pedestrian struck in Colwood

Incident occurred on Metchosin Road near Sooke Road intersection

Videos show allegedly intoxicated teens forcibly removed from Luxton Fairgrounds

Posts about altercations with security personnel in Langford swarming social media

Lambrick Park School invites past kings and queens to 25th Mount Douglas race

Alumni, students, staff invited to school’s yearly King and Queen of the Hill race

WATCH: United Way #Drive4Five event launches campaign to raise $5 million

More than 80,000 lives changed last year by the United Way

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

B.C. land needed for Trans Mountain pipeline owned by man who died in 1922

Trans Mountain is looking for heirs so it can gain access to 500 square feet of land

PHOTO: Nanaimo RCMP officer ‘walks on water’ to rescue lost camper

66-year-old assisted earlier this month by Mounties who can seemingly work miracles

Most Read