Goodwill Investments Ltd. seeks a temporary use permit for a piece of land at 450 Creed Road to store unoccupied recreation vehicles, trailers and boats. (District of Saanich photo)

Public hearing scheduled to gather input on cannabis production and temporary use permit

Council will hold a special council meeting so locals can voice their views on five agenda items

A special council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, so Saanich residents can voice any questions, concerns, and comments on five separate items for public hearing, including allowing the production of cannabis in Saanich industrial zones.

This public hearings get underway at 7 p.m. at municipal hall, 770 Vernon Ave. with the first hearing for a temporary use permit for 450 Creed Rd. Goodwill Investments, owners of the Highland Pacific Golf Course and some neighbouring properties on Creed Road, applied to the District of Saanich for the temporary use permit. The permit would be a means to test out storing boats, RVs and, trailers owned by residents of apartments or small lots as part of a proposed business on the property.

Two amendments to two bylaws will also be heard. First, there is a proposed amendment to the cannabis production zoning bylaw to include Cannabis Production as a permitted use in all Industrial (“M”) Zones.

Locals can also offer feedback at a hearing of a proposed amendment to the bylaw regulating lands within the Agricultural Land Reserve to make the zoning bylaw consistent with changes to the Agricultural Land Commission Act and regulations under it.

READ MORE: Company seeks temporary permit to store boats, trailers, and RVs on Saanich property

Also up for hearing is the proposed rezoning of 3905 Hobbs St. from RS-10 (Single Family Dwelling) to RS-6 (Single Family Dwelling) to permit a subdivision that would create an additional single dwelling lot. A development variance and a covenant will be considered to further regulate the use of lands and buildings, also up for discussion during this hearing.

As well, designating the existing dwelling at 3905 Hobbs St. as a municipal heritage property will be considered.

Saanich residents can obtain and look at proposed permits, bylaws, and relevant reports until Jan. 14, except weekends and statutory holidays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Reports from the Director of Planning on these applications are available on the Saanich website at saanich.ca. Locals can submit comments by mail or email up until 4 p.m. on Jan. 14, and all correspondence will form part of the public record.

