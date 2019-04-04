The B.C. Coroners Service has scheduled a public inquest into the death of Bradley Gregory Martins Graham, who was found unresponsive in his cell at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre on March 6, 2016. (Black Press Media file photo)

Public inquest scheduled for inmate found unresponsive in Wilkinson jail cell

Bradley Gregory Martins Graham died on March 6, 2016, after being transferred to VGH

A public inquest has been scheduled by the BC Coroners Service for the death of Bradley Gregory Martins Graham, beginning at 9:30 a.m. on May 21 at the Victoria Law Courts.

Graham died on March 6, 2016, at the Victoria General Hospital after being transferred from the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre. The 33-year-old had been found unresponsive in his cell.

READ ALSO: RCMP spokesman spiralled into rage, depression after Dziekanski case, inquest hears

The Coroners Act permits the chief coroner to hold an inquest if the public has an interest in being informed of the circumstances surrounding a death and looks to gather facts surrounding why a death took place.

The B.C. Coroners Service provides an independent service to the family, community, government agencies and other organizations, but is not a fault-finding agency.

READ ALSO: Coroner's inquest announce for Oak Bay teen's overdose death

Larry Marzinzik, the presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death, giving the jury the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. However, the jury will not make any findings of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.


