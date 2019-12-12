Public member position open on Saanich Police Board

Saanich Police are looking for another public member for the Saanich Police Board. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Saanich Police is looking for another public member to join the Saanich Police Board.

Are you interested in joining the Saanich Police Board? Please follow this link https://t.co/LQsvB9en1K for the posting, which is open until Jan 15, 2020. For information about our current board, please click here https://t.co/tn7Se5OpAZ #Saanich #Community pic.twitter.com/5V0P3oO2Y6 — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) December 11, 2019

Municipal police boards consist of the mayor (who acts as board chair), one person appointed by the municipal council, and up to seven people appointed by the provincial government. This is required by the Police Act.

Currently, the people who make up the Saanich Police Board are Mayor Fred Haynes, Linda Murray, Glen Crawford, Mary Collins, Gerald Irwin Henderson and Timothy Kane. Murray, Collins, Henderson and Kane’s terms expire on the last day of 2019. Crawford’s ends on the last day of 2020.

Under the Police Act, municipal police boards are required to determine the priorities, goals and objectives of the department in consultation with the chief constable each year. The Saanich Police Board normally meets 10 times a year, usually on the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the Saanich Police Department on Vernon Avenue.

To submit an expression of interest in serving on the board and to check the specific competencies, knowledge and attributions required for the job, follow the link to the job posting at bit.ly/2t8BxAW.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com