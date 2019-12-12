Saanich Police are looking for another public member for the Saanich Police Board. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Public member position open on Saanich Police Board

Job posting deadline Jan. 15, 2020

Saanich Police is looking for another public member to join the Saanich Police Board.

Municipal police boards consist of the mayor (who acts as board chair), one person appointed by the municipal council, and up to seven people appointed by the provincial government. This is required by the Police Act.

Currently, the people who make up the Saanich Police Board are Mayor Fred Haynes, Linda Murray, Glen Crawford, Mary Collins, Gerald Irwin Henderson and Timothy Kane. Murray, Collins, Henderson and Kane’s terms expire on the last day of 2019. Crawford’s ends on the last day of 2020.

Under the Police Act, municipal police boards are required to determine the priorities, goals and objectives of the department in consultation with the chief constable each year. The Saanich Police Board normally meets 10 times a year, usually on the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings are held at the Saanich Police Department on Vernon Avenue.

To submit an expression of interest in serving on the board and to check the specific competencies, knowledge and attributions required for the job, follow the link to the job posting at bit.ly/2t8BxAW.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Victoria restaurant gets one-year extension after facing renoviction
Next story
Old Farm Market is new, and open, in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Victoria restaurant gets one-year extension after facing renoviction

Pluto’s Restaurant set to stay at its Cook Street location until March 2021

Woman injured during West Shore RCMP arrest prompts police watchdog investigation

IIO investigating to determine if police action or inaction linked to woman’s injuries

Delayed downtown Victoria holiday Lights of Wonder back on track

Display set to kick off on Dec. 20

Strathcona hotel complex venues closed due to ‘construction issues’

Business announced closure on Thursday afternoon on Facebook

Oak Bay’s parliamentary page returns to run toy drive

Toy drive benefits for Stan Hagen Centre for Families

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

Couple who bought $120k banana duct-taped to wall say artwork will be ‘iconic’

Pair compared it to Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans,’ which was initially ‘met with mockery’

Race to replace Andrew Scheer could be a crowded one

Many familiar faces, such as Maxime Bernier, Jason Kenney, Doug Ford and Kevin O’Leary, have said no

Sooke’s École Poirier students win B.C. Hydro Power Smart contest

More than 100 schools compete in province-wide competition

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Most Read