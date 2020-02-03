Portions of pathways along Dallas Road are closed due to erosion of the bluffs. (Twitter/City of Victoria)

Rain erodes Dallas Road bluffs, closes public pathways

City of Victoria crews working to reopen paths

Sections of the Dallas Road bluffs are eroding after a week of heavy rain.

On Monday the City of Victoria used social media to tell the public that pathways near two sections of the bluffs, near Clover Point and Holland Point have been closed as a result.

The upper pathway is unaffected and City crews are working to reopen the area quickly.

The eroding bluffs are just one of many issues recent rainfall caused around the region. A portion of Lochside Regional Trail was briefly closed last week due to unstable ground, and storm and wastewater overflowed along shorelines in Victoria, Esquimalt and Oak Bay.

Environment Canada data shows that more than 85 millimetres of rain fell on Greater Victoria in the last week of January, and 38.4 mm fell on Friday alone.

More rain is predicted for Victoria this week, along with flurries on Tuesday.

Most Read