Rain reigns as snow warnings lifted across Greater Victoria

While the east coast is set to get snow, Greater Victoria is no longer subject to snowfall warnings. (Black Press Media file photo)

While snow and winter storm warnings remain in effect across east Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, there are no alerts for Greater Victoria.

Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Canada warned the region could see five centimetres Friday night and into Saturday morning, specifically at higher elevations such as the Malahat.

The weather statement was issued early Thursday morning but was gone by Friday morning for Greater Victoria. Weather forecasts still predict temperatures will dip below zero overnight, particularly on the Malahat portion of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Snow warnings remain in place for the east portion of the Island with snowfall amounts of 10 cm predicted over higher terrain overnight and early Saturday from Duncan to as far north as Campbell River.

