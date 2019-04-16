Traffic was impacted as the demonstration moved, but police remained on hand to ensure the safety ‘of all road users,’ VicPD tweeted. (@vicpdtraffic/Twitter)

Rally moves through downtown Victoria

National Day of Action on the Overdose Crisis rally started at Centennial Square

A group raised a rally cry at Centennial Square Tuesday then marched through the streets to make a point.

As part of the National Day of Action on the Overdose Crisis spearheaded by the Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs, protesters gathered at noon and marched to the Ministry of Health building at 151 Blanshard St.

Traffic was impacted as the demonstration moved, but police remained on hand to ensure the safety “of all road users,” VicPD tweeted.

