Rally organizers call for end to Victoria’s temporary sheltering bylaw

Hundreds of people were moved to temporary shelters from Topaz Park, but many Victorians are still unhoused and advocating for an end to a bylaw that restricts overnight sheltering hours. (Black Press Media file photo)

Organizers are planning a rally for Centennial Square Thursday night to demand Victoria council nix a bylaw that limits overnight sheltering.

Organized by the Homeless Ideas Podcast and the LEOHN Network – grassroots groups run by members of Victoria’s homeless community – the rally calls for and end to the bylaw that forces unhoused residents to pack up their belongings every morning and set up again each night.

Please join us tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zzH8eFFmMS — Humans of Beacon Hill Park (@BeaconHillFolks) June 24, 2020

Victoria’s Parks Regulation Bylaw says people who are homeless can seek temporary overnight shelter in City parks but it must be temporary and erected only from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. between March and October and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from November to February.

Items left behind outside of those hours can be impounded.

That bylaw hasn’t been enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic but unhoused community members want to see it permanently dismantled. A poster for the event calls the bylaw a waste of resources and a “justification for the displacement and harassment of unhoused residents.”

Hundreds of people who are homeless in Victoria were moved into temporary shelters during the pandemic, though many remain in parks.

The event starts with a food service at 5 p.m. (priority to unhoused people) before the rally starts at 5:30 p.m.

To say that between 7-7 one can seek shelter is a Charter rights violation. Charter rights do not apply at prescribed times they are in force 24 hours a day as long as one remains a citizen. The right to shelter is a basic human principle and right. Beyond the use of parks. — Humans of Beacon Hill Park (@BeaconHillFolks) June 6, 2020

