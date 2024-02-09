RCMP asking for public’s help in locating missing Kamloops man

Brett Drake’s vehicle was found abandoned off Hwy. 1 west of Kamloops on Feb. 7

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Kamloops man.

At around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 62-year-old Brett Drake left his Kamloops residence and has not been heard from since. His vehicle was located, abandoned, in a turnout off Highway 1 east of Savona at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The turnout in question is west of the large rest area at the top of 6 Mile Hill.

“Brett’s truck was found by CP Police [Wednesday] morning and appeared to be stuck at the edge of a steep embankment,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

“Kamloops Search and Rescue was deployed to the area, along with the Police Dog Service and the Forensic Identification Unit’s drone, but he was not located.”

The search continued throughout Thursday, Feb. 8, with no sign of the missing man.

Police are asking the public for any information or video that may help locate Drake, including any sightings of him or his truck between the time he left home at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and the time his vehicle was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Drake is described as a Caucasian male, about 5’10” tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

His vehicle is described as a 2022 blue Chevy Silverado full-size pickup with two snowmobiles on the back. The snowmobiles were still on the vehicle when it was discovered.

Anyone with information that may help locate Drake is asked to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP Detachment at 250-314-1800.