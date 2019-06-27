RCMP call for info after 9 guns stolen from Metchosin home

West Shore RCMP asks anyone with information after eight long guns and one hand gun were stolen from a gun safe

West Shore RCMP are requesting members of the public to come forward with any information regarding a Metchosin break and enter that resulted in several firearms being stolen.

On June 24, West Shore RCMP received a report of a break and enter into a residence in Metchosin.

Police said the break-in is believed to have taken place between the evening hours of June 23 and the morning of June 24. A variety of firearms — eight long guns and one hand gun — were stolen from the gun safe within the home.

West Shore RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding the crime to come forward and speak to police. West Shore RCMP can be reached at 250-474-2264. Members of the public can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

