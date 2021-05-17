Protesters seen here rallying against the injunction order on April 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Protesters seen here rallying against the injunction order on April 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek blockade

Protesters can remain but police will ensure open access for loggers

RCMP is enforcing the injunction against the Fairy Creek blockade that has prevented access to the Fairy Creek Watershed area since August 2020.

The blockade has been the focal point of a wider discussion on old-growth logging in the province. Blockaders, who formed into a group they call the Rainforest Flying Squad, say they are protecting the last intact stand of old-growth in the province.

Licence holder Teal-Cedar Projects, a member of the Teal Jones Group, was granted the injunction April 1 by the B.C. Supreme Court, where Justice Frits Verhoeven ruled that the protesters’ argument was with the government, not Teal Jones, and therefore their blockade was illegal.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek blockades must go, B.C. Supreme Court rules

Protesters will be allowed to remain in a designated area “to allow for peaceful, lawful and safe protest and be visible to employees of Teal-Cedar Products, their contractors, the police and media,” the RCMP said in a statement Monday morning.

But any persons who breach the injunction order will be arrested, according to the release.

RCMP said they took the intervening weeks to plan how to enforce the injunction in such a remote area. Fairy Creek is near Port Renfrew, approximately two hours outside of Victoria on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

“We also took into consideration the unpredictable nature of what we could face in the remote area, and so we are deploying additional police resources with specialized skills to provide support,” the RCMP wrote.

As of May 17, they have established a temporary checkpoint to control access down the McClure Forest Service Road, which leads into the Fairy Creek Watershed.

Hereditary and elected chiefs from the Pacheedaht and Ditidaht First Nations will be allowed in, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek logging blockade group files appeal against injunction

Meanwhile, the Rainforest Flying Squad has appealed the injunction, arguing the court erred by determining consideration of the logging permit outweighed “public interest in preserving the few remaining old-growth forests in British Columbia.”

They added the B.C. government as a third party, hoping that will allow them to raise a claim about charter rights and to involve government commitments Rainforest Flying Squad claims are being neglected.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ MORE: Fairy Creek protesters add province to legal appeal

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protestRCMPWest Shore

Previous story
RCMP on the hunt for serial Rathtrevor Beach flasher
Next story
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Just Posted

Victoria police retrieved a number of stolen items May 15 after arresting a man and woman squatting in an empty building. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police look to return stolen items following arrest of squatters

Golf clubs, power tools, jackets, cell phones and a MacBook Pro were retrieved

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) and Calgary Flames’ Josh Leivo, front right, vie for the puck as goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Statement of claim says the woman, identified only by her initials, suffered physical and emotional damages

The Greater Victoria School District has postponed its budget vote until further notice and will be seeking help from an independent advisor on how to proceed. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD61 budget vote postponed until further notice

District requesting independent advisor to help review process, make recommendations

A building in the 300-block of Mary Street sustained significant damage Saturday night after a suspicious fire was started. Police arrested an arson suspect Sunday. (Courtesy of Victoria Fire Department)
UPDATE: Vic West shelter resident to be evicted following suspicious fire

Building in 300-block of Mary Street sustained significant damage Saturday night

Protesters seen here rallying against the injunction order on April 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek blockade

Protesters can remain but police will ensure open access for loggers

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

(PQB News file photo)
RCMP on the hunt for serial Rathtrevor Beach flasher

Two separate incidents noted at provincial park on April 30 and May 14

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Vancouver MLA Michael Lee announces on the same day

The bow-legged bear was seen roaming 2nd Avenue on Friday, May 7 and again in Brown Drive Park on May 13. (Submitted photo)
Bow-legged Ladysmith bear euthanized after vet examination

CO Stuart Bates said the bear had obvious health issues

Conservation Service Officer Kyle Bueckert holds a gold eagle that was revived from acute rodent poisoning Monday, May 12. Photo: Submitted
‘Obviously, he’s a fighter’: Golden eagle, recovered from poisoning, back in Kootenay wild

CSO Kyle Bueckert released the eagle into the wild Thursday, May 13

Most Read