RCMP investigate fatal stabbing at Port Alberni apartment

Port Alberni RCMP say this was an ‘isolated incident’ and there is no danger to the public

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a fatal stabbing at an apartment.

On the afternoon of Oct. 20, 2023, RCMP received a report of a stabbing that occurred at an apartment building in the 5100 block of Argyle Street. Frontline officers responded and located a male with “serious” injuries. The male victim was transported to hospital but, despite the efforts of bystanders and emergency first responders, succumbed to his injuries.

Port Alberni RCMP say investigators spoke to several witnesses on scene and a male suspect has been identified. The RCMP are actively seeking his arrest, but have not named the suspect.

“This is an isolated incident and parties involved are known to each other,” said an RCMP spokesperson. “Police do not have concern for the safety of the public.”

Port Alberni Major Crime Unit has taken over this investigation and no further information will be released.