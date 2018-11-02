Still from video captioned ‘Make em dance’ shows exploding device thrown from vehicle at people huddled on Fletcher Street.

WATCH: RCMP investigating report of fireworks thrown from car at homeless people

A video captures cruel prank as exploding device tossed at two people huddled against a building

Chilliwack RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed exploding fireworks being thrown at homeless people the night before Halloween to come forward with information.

“We are investigating,” said RCMP Cpl. Mike Rail of the UFVRD, about a report that came in to police just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Three or four men reportedly threw fireworks or some type of explosive device at two people huddled against a building in the 9300-block of Nowell Street, across from Ruth and Naomi’s Mission

The video captioned “Make em dance” and posted by a teen on SnapChat has angered and disgusted many Chilliwack residents who posted about the cruelty, as it shows the fireworks flying out of a car window and exploding midair as someone screams in fear.

There may have been more incidents that night but the RCMP only had the one report.

“Fortunately no one was injured,” said Rail.

“We are asking the public who may have video or information to contact us,” said Cpl. Rail.

The non-emergency RCMP number to call is 604-792-4611.

