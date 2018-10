Howard Baker, 28, was last seen on Oct. 28

Police are looking for missing 28-year-old Howard Baker, who was last seen in Sidney on Oct. 28. (Photos courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Howard Baker, 28, was last seen on Oct. 28 in Sidney.

He is described as First Nations, with brown hair and eyes, standing five-foot-10 and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

