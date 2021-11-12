Comox Valley RCMP are looking for Justine Hedden. Photo RCMP

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for Justine Hedden. Photo RCMP

RCMP looking for missing Vancouver Island woman

Justine Hedden, 33, was last seen in the Fanny Bay area in September

  • Nov. 12, 2021 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for a missing woman who has not been seen for many weeks.

They issued a news release asking for help from the public to find Justine Hedden, 33.

Hedden was last seen in the Cook Creek area of Fanny Bay in September but reported missing to police on Nov. 3. Areas she is known to frequent include the Comox Valley, Parksville and Campbell River.

It is unusual for Justine to go this long without contacting friends or family which has everyone concerned for her well-being, said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

Hedden is described as a Caucasian female, with a slender build, brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. They can also make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personRCMP

Previous story
‘I put life on hold:’ Woman who had delayed surgery in Alberta says she lost her nose
Next story
Woman injured after confrontation with jogger over dog on Nanaimo trail; suspect at large

Just Posted

Curby Klaibert, of the Saanich & Oak Bay Safety Network, and Mollie Kaye renew calls for changes to the Y intersection, featuring a stop sign and flashing lights, where drivers tend not to stop. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Driver ticketed at flashing stop sign reignites Oak Bay intersection concerns

Police are looking to speak with two individuals after an Oct. 26 incident at the Langford bus exchange. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP looking to speak with two individuals after Langford bus incident

Three recent flights through the Victoria International Airport had COVID-19 cases onboard. (Black Press Media file photo)
Three flights through Victoria report COVID-19 onboard

There are 12 schools in Greater Victoria facing COVID-19 exposures as of Nov. 12, according to Island Health. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 reported at three more Greater Victoria schools