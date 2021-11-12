RCMP looking for missing Vancouver Island woman

Justine Hedden, 33, was last seen in the Fanny Bay area in September

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for a missing woman who has not been seen for many weeks.

They issued a news release asking for help from the public to find Justine Hedden, 33.

Hedden was last seen in the Cook Creek area of Fanny Bay in September but reported missing to police on Nov. 3. Areas she is known to frequent include the Comox Valley, Parksville and Campbell River.

It is unusual for Justine to go this long without contacting friends or family which has everyone concerned for her well-being, said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

Hedden is described as a Caucasian female, with a slender build, brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. They can also make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personRCMP