West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses of gold car believed to be involved with murder of Langford woman

Officials say check dashcam footage between 4:30 p.m. on March 6 and 9 a.m. on March 7

West Shore RCMP are asking for witnesses who spotted a gold 2002 Pontiac Sunfire between March 6 and 7. Officials say the vehicle is involved with the ongoing murder investigation of Angela Dalman, a Langford mother. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP is looking for witnesses who spotted a gold-coloured car, which is believed to be involved with the ongoing murder investigation of Angela Dalman, a Langford mother who was fatally shot Friday night.

Officials are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen a gold 2002 four-door Pontiac Sunfire between 4:30 p.m. on March 6 and 9 a.m. on March 7 in Greater Victoria.

Police are asking the public to also check home surveillance or dashcam footage during the same time.

Anthony Dheensaw, 35, allegedly left the scene of the shooting Friday night in a vehicle and has since been charged with the second-degree murder of Dalman.

If you have any information about the vehicle, call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit’s information line at 250-380-6211.

