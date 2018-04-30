RCMP offer to airlift people trapped by flooding in Cariboo

Local state of emergency declared for Nazko Valley

A local state of emergency has been issued for Electoral Area I in West Fraser/Nazko area west of Quesnel due to flooding, with the RCMP offering to airlift those remaining residents trapped by flood waters to safety Monday morning.

The Cariboo Regional District declared the emergency Sunday at 11:51 a.m. and also ordered the evacuation of some areas in the Nazko Valley at that time due to “immediate danger of flooding.”

The evacuation route for those residents is south via Nazko Road to Quesnel. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) has confirmed the Nazko bridge is passable and open to two lanes of traffic.

The evacuation order was expanded at 7:13 p.m. Sunday to include 74 properties.

The evacuation route for those residents is the Snaking River Forest Service Road to the Harrington Pit Road, then to Nazko Highway 59.

Nazko First Nation chief and council also issued their own evacuation order for their members Sunday.

Read more: Caution urged with flooding in Cariboo and Central Interior

Residents unable to evacuate are asked to please contact the CRD’s Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-759-4977 and shelter in place until the RCMP arrives to evacuate you by helicopter Monday morning. A bus will be waiting to transport evacuees to the ESS reception centre in Quesnel.

To view a map of the evacuation order, click here.

Emily Epp, manager of communications for the CRD, is there are portions of the Nazko Road that are impassable due to flood waters.

Epp noted residents in the first evacuation order must evacuate south while those in the expanded order have no choice but to head north.

“There is a group of residents in the middle where access has been cut off and the RCMP will be offering those who wish to evacuate the option to be airlifted out,” Epp said, noting no injuries have been reported due to the flooding, however, structures are being impacted.

All evacuated residents are asked to register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at the reception centre in the Quesnel Recreation Centre at 500 North Star Road.

Area I has a population of approximately 1,511 residents and is 11,947 square kilometres in size.

The CRD is also working with the Pet Safe Coalition Society in Quesnel to assist those wishing to evacuate their animals.

 

The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre shows helicopter images taken over the Nazko area April 28. (Cariboo Regional District photos)

Previous story
Cirque du Soleil coming to Victoria
Next story
Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Just Posted

South Island Black Press team captures multiple B.C. awards

Creative ad, Me Too at Work series, Pearl magazine, veteran tale earn B.C.-best trophies

Competition is tough: Brand specialist offers advice at Victoria construction conference

Terry O’Reilly says the biggest trick is to zig when others zag

Renovations open doors to mobility challenged teen

Horizon Pacific provides free work on Saanich home to accommodate family of six

Victoria dance school promoting Punjabi culture through bhangra

Dancers of all ages will mark Shan-e-Punjab’s 25th anniversary with Vaisakhi show May 5 at UVic

Cirque du Soleil coming to Victoria

The show ‘Corteo’ will be coming to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Class sizes down, special needs up, BCTF says

A third of B.C. school districts don’t have class composition rules

Sooke’s Wonder Women boxing card a smashing success

Ninteen clubs represented in all-female card

Police investigating incidents of pins found in meat products in B.C.

Sewing pins discovered in pepperoni and Ukrainian sausage at three separate stores in Nanaimo

Bitumen no worse than other crude, Ottawa says

B.C. call for oil risk feedback draws blast from Transport Canada

RCMP officer accused in B.C. shooting death elects jury trial

Case of RCMP Constable Jason Tait has first hearing in 2015 shooting death of Waylon Jesse Edey.

Officials warn B.C. flooding may be worse due to 2017 wildfires

Flood warnings have already been posted by the Cariboo Regional District

Amazon to expand Vancouver tech hub

Company has announced it will build a new office tower at old post office site

Most Read