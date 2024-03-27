RCMP probe 2 suspicious fires in North Vancouver as wildfire season nears

Witnesses reported seeing group of young boys hanging out in area before blazes set, police say

RCMP say they believe two fires were deliberately set in North Vancouver on Tuesday (March 26) and are warning of the severity of such actions headed into wildfire season.

The blazes were reported just 30 minutes apart, at 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., both at homes within the 1300-block of Sowden Street.

The owner of the first home called the fire department after he smelled smoke and discovered his 10-foot hedge full engulfed in flames. Just down the street shortly after, a passerby noticed someone else’s hedge on fire and called it in.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the flames before they reached either home.

Now, police are investigating the incidents as suspicious. North Vancouver RCMP say witnesses in both cases reported seeing three 10- to 12-year-old boys hanging out in the area before the blazes were set.

“The act of intentionally setting a fire is not only dangerous but can also have criminal consequences. With an anticipated hot and dry summer season rapidly approaching, we’re appealing to everyone to be extra vigilant when enjoying the outdoors due to the high risks associated with wildfire season,” Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a statement.

The District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services added that while the fire danger rating is currently set at “low,” it doesn’t mean blazes can’t still cause serious damage.

“Fires can start easily, spread rapidly and be hard to control. Open burning is banned all year in the District and it’s paramount that people use extreme caution when engaging in activities, like barbecuing, that could potentially risk starting a fire,” the fire and rescue service’s captain of public safety, Conrad Breakey, said.

Experts have predicted a challenging wildfire season for B.C. this year, with much of the province still suffering from drought conditions. Burn bans on any fire larger than a campfire are coming into effect on Thursday (March 28) for the northern two-thirds of the province.

