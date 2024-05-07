RCMP search for suspect, man injured in Kamloops targeted shooting

Police believed the shooting is a result of the ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers

One man was taken to hospital after a shooting outside the Ramada Inn in Kamloops on Monday night.

RCMP are linking this incident to a series of targeted shootings that took place over the weekend.

According to Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe, officers arrived in the area of Pemberton Terrace and Frontage Road for a report of shots fired on the 500-block of Columbia Street, just before 7 p.m.

There they discovered a man with visible injuries and a vehicle with bullet holes in it. The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A silver car was seen fleeing the scene.

“This latest incident is believed to be a result of the ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers,” said Staff Sgt. Wiebe.

A suspect was described as:

•male

•5’10” to 6’

•lean build

•hunch to his upper back

Wearing:

•a black baseball hat with a white decal on the front

•black jacket with a sheen to it

•dark joggers

•black gloves with a red trim around the cuff

•sunglasses

The Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU), Serious Crime Unit, General Investigations Support Team, Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Services, and local officers are investigating along with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit-BC Uniform Gang Enforcement Team.

Those with information including video, dash camera footage, or other details that may assist in furthering these investigations are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.

