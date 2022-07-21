Curbside recycling collection faces delays in the Capital Regional District from July 18 to 22. (Black Press Media file photo)

Recycling collection faces delays in CRD this week

Contractor working to pick up items on alternate days

Greater Victoria residents have likely noticed some delays in their recyclables being collected this week.

The Capital Regional District on Thursday said curbside collection dates from Monday (July 18) to Friday (July 22) may be impacted by service disruptions.

Emterra Environmental, the contractor responsible for collection in the CRD, is attempting to recover materials on alternate days this week where possible, the Thursday notice said.

Anyone who hasn’t had their recycling collected is asked to leave the materials at the curb.

Anyone who doesn’t have their recycling picked up within 48 hours of their scheduled collection day is asked to email their address to crdbluebox@emterra.ca.

The CRD didn’t specify what was causing the service disruptions.

