Recycling delayed in Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)

Recycling delayed in Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)

Recycling pickup disrupted in Greater Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday

Majority of Emterra’s trucks not operating Tuesday, delayed by several hours Wednesday

Many Greater Victoria residents who expected to have their recycling picked up Tuesday and Wednesday (Feb. 15 and 16) will have to wait until the next collection day due to a now-resolved labour dispute.

On Tuesday, collection contractor Emterra Environmental said a majority of its trucks wouldn’t be operating on Feb. 15 due to an internal labour dispute, the Capital Regional District said in a release.

Residents with a Tuesday pickup who haven’t had their recyclables taken away yet should bring them inside and put them out on their next collection date.

There is no limit to how much can be placed at the curb and recyclables can still be dropped off at depots, the CRD said.

Emterra’s labour dispute has been resolved, the CRD said Wednesday, but collection scheduled for Feb. 16 is delayed by several hours and it’s expected many routes won’t be completed. Residents with a Wednesday route who don’t have their items collected by 9 p.m. should remove them from the curb and put them out on the next scheduled pickup date.

To avoid compounding service delays, Emterra won’t be picking up the items on alternate days, the CRD said.

Recycling service delays can be found at crd.bc.ca/service/waste-recycling/schedules-app.

READ: Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Capital Regional DistrictRecycling

Previous story
Nanaimo coffee shop homicide victim remembered as ‘vibrant’ community member
Next story
End in sight soon for daytime closures on Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Just Posted

Saanich council has endorsed the Uptown-Douglas Plan, which charts a course for upgrades and development in the corridor between the municipal hall and Tolmie Avenue, including around the Uptown Shopping Centre, pictured here. (Courtesy of District of Saanich)
Uptown-Douglas Plan approved after Saanich public hearing

Kevin Harter, CEO of the Victoria Hospice Society, says the 1.9 acres they hope to purchase from the Greater Victoria School District is ideal for their purposes. In advance of a decision by SD61, the society has begun developing a conservation plan for the adjacent section of Bowker Creek. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria school district invites final public input ahead of potential $2.5M land sale

Recycling delayed in Capital Regional District. (Black Press Media file photo)
Recycling pickup disrupted in Greater Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday

Owen Klassen polishes up a car as part of his new auto detailing small business in Saanich. (Photo courtesy of Owen Klassen)
15-year-old Reynolds student begins auto-detailing business in Saanich