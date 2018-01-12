Photo rendering shows what the proposed Christie Point redevelopment could look like, as seen from the Saanich side of Portage Inlet. (Rendering courtesy of Realstar)

Redevelopment of Christie Point delayed

Residents will not receive 12-month notice period in this calendar year

The highly controversial Christie Point redevelopment, which will see the construction of 473 new apartments in View Royal, has been delayed.

According to a newsletter to area residents by Toronto-based developer Realstar Group, the number of other projects the company is moving forward with across the country means the redevelopment of the peninsula rental complex has been pushed back.

“You will not be receiving your 12-month notice period in this calendar year, and to confirm that we are committed to maintaining your homes,” said Hedayat Nasoody, vice president of asset management with Realstar in the letter.

“Nothing changes for now. Your leases with continue month-to-month as applicable and rental increases under the B.C. [Residential Tenancy Act] will continue to apply.”

In July, View Royal council voted 3-2 to rezone Christie Point, paving the way for the $200 million redevelopment that will demolish 161 apartments and replace them with 473 new ones in four to six storey buildings on the nearly 16 acre property.

The narrow vote came after a heated six-hour public hearing at the end of June that saw approximately 200 people attend – roughly 55 of whom took the opportunity to voice their opinion.

Many residents expressed concern over being able to find affordable apartments in one of the tightest rental markets in the country. Others said the project was too dense and were concerned about the environmental impacts of such a large-scale project.

In response, Realstar will grandfather rent controlled units for tenants that have lived in the building for 10 years or more.

The development is the largest in the Town’s history.





