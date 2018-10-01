Refugee family reunites at Victoria airport

Syrian refugee sees her son for the first time in years

On Thursday, Safia, a Palestinian mother of six, had flowers in her hands. She was waiting for her son and his family in the arrival hall of Victoria International Airport and their flight was 10 minutes late. They had not seen each other in eight years.

Safia and her youngest son Saddam was sponsored by members of Christ Church Cathedral three years ago, and have been adjusting to life in Victoria, with Saddam getting his driver’s license and Safia learning English. After years of waiting, another son, Abdul, and his family would soon join her.

As she waited, congregation members said “hello” to her and brought gifts with them — some blocks, a toy truck, and a Sesame Street book of ABCs. They were meant for Abdul’s young son.

At around 12:40 p.m., Abdul, his wife and son came through the doors.

RELATED: Syrian artist teams up with Salt Spring author for fundraising book

Joan Duckett, of the Cathedral’s Refugee Sponsorship Program, said the whole family were living in Iraq, when Safia’s husband was killed. The family was split apart, with Safia and her Saddam going to Syria, and Abdul and his family going to Indonesia. A group of about a dozen core members raised enough money to cover the family’s expenses for a year, putting together accommodation, furnishings, “anything anyone moving to a new country would need for the year. It’s up to us to make sure that that’s all in place.”

Abdul is an accountant but has worked in public relations, translation, and clerical work. His wife is an early childhood educator.

“Until now, I can’t believe it fully, because I’ve been waiting for this for a really long time,” he said.

RELATED: Saanich Peninsula group wants shorter wait times for refugees

Duckett said they would let the newcomers catch up with their mother for the weekend, and get busy on Monday filling out the necessary paperwork to acquire a Social Insurance Number, health coverage, English classes, and other necessities for life in Canada.

Christ Church Cathedral has been sponsoring refugees for years. As Duckett explained: “We were privileged to be born here. Many people in the world aren’t; there are 14 million refugees. This is our Christian duty, and we’re very fortunate to be able to do this for them.”

In the years they’ve been apart, Abdul said he and his mother have missed out on a lot. They have been communicating online, but “it’s not like face-to-face.” He said he will take a short break to catch up with his family, but he is eager to start his new life.

“I hope I’ll be useful for the new community I’ll be part of,” he said.

reporter@peninsulanewsreview.com


reporter@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
WATCH: Smoke bomb set off as Saanich police arrest two people on Sunday

Just Posted

Refugee family reunites at Victoria airport

Syrian refugee sees her son for the first time in years

Risk of developing allergy could increase after wasp stings

UBC prof said 60 per cent of people have as bad or worse reaction to more stings

WATCH: Smoke bomb set off as Saanich police arrest two people on Sunday

Up to 18 officers were seen coming and going during a stand-off on Carey Road in Greater Victoria

Ask for public inquiry into Elsner report: police watchdog to mayors

Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation

Police watchdog probes weekend death in Vic West

One woman died in hospital after Victoria police found her by the water

Video: Cyclist films dangerous ‘punishment pass’ in Saanich

Traffic cop pulls over driver on camera

COLUMN: Newspapers matter, now more than ever

National Newspaper Week is Oct. 1-7

B.C.-born Shea Weber to captain Montreal Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

Vancouver Island farmer says new USMCA deal ‘terribly weakens’ Canadian dairy industry

Clarke Gourlay of Morningstar Farm says trade deal will negatively impact his farm’s milk production

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Most Read