A draft strategic plan for the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area has been released by the Capital Regional District. (Photo by Sebastian Jakob)

Region rolls out draft recreation plan for Juan de Fuca

Plan guides management priorities for the next 10 years

The Capital Regional District has released its draft strategic plan for community parks and recreation in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area.

The plan will help guide acquisition and management priorities for the next 10 years.

The Juan de Fuca Community Parks Service manages 26 community parks and 8.6 kilometres of designated trails. Recreation services provide residents with recreation programming and administer the community hall.

Approximately 350 residents, 14 community groups, and First Nations provided input before the draft strategic plan was drafted.

For anyone who wishes to provide feedback on the draft plan, please visit getinvolved.crd.bc.ca/jdf-parks-rec. The deadline for feedback is Nov. 6.

READ: Lack of staff hamstring business in Sooke


