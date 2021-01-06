Someone placed this toilet at the site of a former temporary outhouse near Michell’s Farm Market in Central Saanich. The CRD removed the outhouse after the opening of a washroom facility in Saanich’s Fowler Park. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Someone placed this toilet at the site of a former temporary outhouse near Michell’s Farm Market in Central Saanich. The CRD removed the outhouse after the opening of a washroom facility in Saanich’s Fowler Park. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Regional district flushes temporary outhouse from Central Saanich section of trail

CRD removed the facility after opening of washroom in Saanich

The removal of a public washroom in a prominent spot along a section of the Lochside Trail in Central Saanich has raised a stink with at least one user.

David Newell, who describes himself as a cyclist, hiker and frequent user of both the Galloping Goose and Lochside trails, said the Capital Regional District (CRD) should immediately replace the outhouse removed on Dec. 31 from where Lochside Trail intersects Island View Road near Michell’s Farm Market.

Newell predicts the outhouse’s removal will send people “needing to immediately alleviate themselves” to use nearby bushes and the side of the road “as a massive, uncontrolled outhouse,” an unacceptable outcome for public as well as ecological health.

“We need to keep our farmlands clean and prevent the spread of disease,” said in a letter to the Peninsula News Review. “This is not only a question of convenience for cyclists and hikers, it is a health and sanitation issue, but it is one that needs to be resolved without delay.”

According to Newell, many will feel the absence of the outhouse that served cyclists and hikers in a four-kilometre radius in the Martindale Valley as well as those travelling along Island View Beach Road to the ocean and numerous side roads, where people live and where crops are grown.

Jeff Leahy, senior manager, regional parks for the CRD, confirmed the outhouse’s removal, saying it was a temporary solution. “We gave people a heads-up that once the Fowler Park washroom (in Saanich) was in place that that one would be removed.”

RELATED: Sidney organizers lament lack of public washrooms

RELATED: Sooke municipal staff flush out bathroom details

It is not clear for how long the outhouse stood at its former location, with Leahy pegging its tenure between 10 to 15 years, citing information from the Michell family. He acknowledged some residents may not consider that tenure to be temporary.

Leahy said the removal of the outhouse reflected the CRD’s trails management plan. “[It] identified the need for a permanent facility at Fowler Park, so we went into partnership with Saanich,” he said. Fowler Park lies about four kilometres from the former outhouse site.

The removed outhouse was in a jurisdictional limbo. While the CRD operated and maintained the facility, the section of the Lochside Trail it served is the responsibility of Central Saanich. This said, Leahy said the CRD is willing to look into the issue. He has already reached out to Central Saanich and other parties may also be involved in those conversations, Leahy added.

While there are no usage statistics, Leahy said the location was popular.

“The food is amazing and with all the destinations out there, it is a popular spot. It has to be pumped a significant amount of time in the summer months, when it is pretty busy there,” he said, adding all CRD parks and trails are busy these days.

He also emphasized the importance of the public being respectful of the trail and other properties. “There are definitely things people can do when they really have to use the washroom and there is nothing in close proximity. There are means to mitigate the impact.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police seek high-risk man missing for one week

Just Posted

Someone placed this toilet at the site of a former temporary outhouse near Michell’s Farm Market in Central Saanich. The CRD removed the outhouse after the opening of a washroom facility in Saanich’s Fowler Park. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Regional district flushes temporary outhouse from Central Saanich section of trail

CRD removed the facility after opening of washroom in Saanich

Victoria police are seeking help in locating high-risk missing man Tyler Desorcy, 31, who was last seen Dec. 30. (Courtesy of Victoria Police Department)
Victoria police seek high-risk man missing for one week

Tyler Desorcy, 31, missing since Dec. 30

Skiers at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. (Photo: Amy Attas)
Victoria snowboarder dies on Mount Washington

A 22-year-old man was snowboarding inbounds and fell in open intermediate terrain

On Jan. 3, families with children who attend the Cloverdale Childcare facility at 3427A Quadra St. received an email informing them several members had tested positive for COVID-19. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Families warned of positive COVID-19 cases at Saanich daycare

Cloverdale Childcare facility closed Jan. 4, 5

David Boudinot has been going on daily litter-picking walks through his neighbourhood of Fernwood since June. (David Boudinot/Twitter)
Fernwood ‘litter picker’ collects over 300 litres in under a month

David Boudinot collects two to four pailfuls each morning

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 5

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
POLL: Do you think councillors who recently travelled internationally should resign?

Two Greater Victoria councillors have come under fire for travelling outside the… Continue reading

In this handout photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the Commons updating MPs in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 on the latest situation with the Coronavirus pandemic. British lawmakers were recalled from their Christmas recess to discuss new restrictions that took effect at midnight as part of England's third national lockdown. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)
VIDEO: World leaders are appalled by storming of U.S. Capitol

Allies to the U.S. were appalled at what they described as an attack on American democracy

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Prison guards need priority COVID-19 vaccinations, union says

Federal prison population varies but is typically about 14,000 people

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurse Marion Guiraud administers a Moderna vaccine shot to Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. at Huu-ay-aht’s Anacla Government office on Monday. Photo courtesy, Rachel Young.
Eight Island Health region First Nations share 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine given six West Coast Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, two others on North Island

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

A beautiful sunny afternoon showcasing Mount Cain in all its glory. (Kimberley Kufaas Photography)
Annual ‘Cain Cup’ competition returns to Mount Cain on Jan. 16

This year the ski hill is asking competitors register online so it can avoid registration line ups

Snuneymuxw First Nation. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vaccine request quickly granted to combat Nanaimo-area First Nation COVID-19 outbreak

Snuneymuxw elders receiving Moderna vaccine starting today at pop-up clinic on reserve

Most Read