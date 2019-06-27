Remember war vets with ‘attitude and gratitude’

Make it a habit to give people continual praise and encouragement, says veteran

The best way to honour the sacrifices of thousands of soldiers who fought on D-Day and the Battle of Normandy is with “attitude and gratitude,” says a Canadian veteran.

“Think of all those who lost their lives so we can live in the best country in the world,” Rick Sanders told a lunch gathering at the Royal Canadian Legion in Sooke Wednesday.

“Be thankful and give constructive feedback to your friends, family, and co-workers – and encourage them to be better in their lives and work.”

Sanders who served in the three branches of the Canadian Forces – army, navy, and air force – did three tours of duty in Cyprus, Bosnia and Afghanistan in a 35-year military career.

He obtained his real estate licence last year, and now works for Legion members as the command service officer.

Sanders said it’s right to honour those who made the “ultimate sacrifice,” but the best way to do that is with a voice of attitude and gratitude throughout the year.

“Make it a habit to give people continual praise and encouragement,” he said. “Doing so will keep everyone around you inspired and thrive in life.”

By the end of the Battle of Normandy, the Allies suffered 209,000 casualties, including more than 18,700 Canadians. Over 5,000 Canadian soldiers died.



