Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from Jun. 6 crash

The fate of the crew is still unknown according to a Transportation Safety Board of Canada investigation into a plane crash last year over the Fraser River in Maple Ridge.

On Jun. 6, a Cessna 172M aircraft operated by the International Flight Centre was conducting a local training flight from Boundary Bay Airport with a student and a flight instructor on board.

Just after 1 p.m., the aircraft disappeared from radar over the Fraser River near Maple Ridge where the Transportation Safety Board, (TSB), says it collided with a power line. The aircraft was last recorded travelling eastbound at an altitude of 200 feet with an airspeed of 80 knots or the equivalent of 148 km/h.

No remnants of the aircraft have been found, and the fate of the crew is unknown.

A witness at the time told RCMP Cpl Chris Manseau they saw a small plane crash into the river. Later that same day there was a report from Boundary Bay Airport advising that a small plane containing two people was overdue.

Cpl. Manseau confirmed the overdue plane was similar in size and colour to the one the witness saw crashing into the Fraser. He also confirmed the initial flight plan submitted by the pilot did not take the plane over the river where the crash was reported.

The TSB is in the final phase of its investigation.

Dan Clarke is the lead investigator into the crash.

He joined the TSB’s Air Investigations Branch as a senior technical investigator in the Pacific Region in 2018. During his career, Clarke worked as an aircraft maintenance engineer and has several years experience as a quality assurance manager. Before joining the TSB, he worked for Transport Canada’s Civil Aviation Branch for nine years.

In general there are three phases to a TSB investigation. The first is a field phase where a team of investigators examine the site and wreckage. They interview witnesses and collect information.

The second phase is the examination and analysis phase where the TSB reviews pertinent records, tests components of the wreckage in the lab, determines the sequence of events and identifies safety deficiencies. When safety deficiencies are suspected or confirmed, the TSB advises the appropriate authority without waiting until publication of the final report.

The final phase is the report phase, which is where this investigation is at. This is where a confidential draft report is approved by the board and sent to persons and corporations who are directly concerned by the report. They then have the opportunity to dispute or correct information they believe to be incorrect.

The board considers all representations before approving the final report, which is subsequently released to the public.

This investigation is a class 4 which will be limited in scope. The final report may contain limited analysis but will not contain findings or recommendations. Class 4 investigations are generally completed within 220 days, explained the TSB.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

BC Coroners Service and RCMP have been asked for updates on their respective investigations.

• More to follow when information becomes available.


