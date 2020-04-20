The Trans-Canada Highway near the McKenzie Interchange and Leigh Road will be resurfaced with work happening overnight to help reduce the impact on drivers. (Black Press Media file photo)

Resurfacing begins this spring on three Island highways

Trans-Canada Highway, Highway 14 and Highway 19 to be resurfaced to improve driving conditions

Portions of three Vancouver Island highways will be resurfaced this spring and summer as part of an $8.5 million project to improve road conditions.

An eight-kilometre portion of the Trans-Canada Highway will be resurfaced between the McKenzie Interchange and Leigh Road, along with all on and off-ramps. The work will take place overnight to minimize delays to drivers.

Approximately two and a half kilometres of Highway 14 near Westshore Parkway will also be resurfaced. Drivers can expect lane closures during the work.

READ ALSO: South Island leaders form task force to address economic crisis amidst COVID-19

Both projects, awarded to Peter Brothers Construction Ltd. of Penticton, are expected to begin this spring.

In addition, work is already underway to resurface a 40-kilometre stretch of Highway 19 between Parksville and Bowser, with work happening during the day and overnight.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor slams McKenzie Interchange Project

B.C.’s provincial health officer has directed construction employers to take all necessary precautions to minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission at work sites, this includes maintaining two metres of distance between employees during the work and during breaks. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms is directed to self-isolate for at least 10 days.


