The intersection at Richardson and Moss streets in Fairfield. Plans to install barriers and traffic calming measures along Richardson between Cook Street and Foul Bay Road, as part of the City of Victoria’s cycling network, continue to come under fire from the public. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

The intersection at Richardson and Moss streets in Fairfield. Plans to install barriers and traffic calming measures along Richardson between Cook Street and Foul Bay Road, as part of the City of Victoria’s cycling network, continue to come under fire from the public. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Richardson Street redesign continues to hear opposition in Victoria

City council votes down a call to revisit design of neighbourhood bikeway project

An attempt to have City of Victoria staff revisit the Richardson Street redesign as part of the city’s cycling network was voted down by Victoria council.

Coun. Charlayne Thornton-Joe made a motion during final budget deliberations to have the project removed from the 2021 work plan, so staff could take another look at the approved design, but it was defeated 6-3 on April 22.

Coun. Stephen Andrew, who seconded the motion and voted in favour along with Coun. Geoff Young, had previously told council he had received “upwards of 200” resident complaints from people questioning the design for the Richardson corridor.

It calls for a significant reduction in vehicle traffic, using barriers and other traffic calming measures.

“I’m not convinced that we may have got it right, that’s all, nothing against the work that staff did,” he told Black Press Media in an interview.

RELATED STORY: Fort Street is Victoria’s preferred bike lane route from junction to Foul Bay

The potential for commuter and other non-resident traffic on Richardson to spill over onto neighbouring streets is worrisome, said Linda Barry, who lives nearby on Richmond Road. In March she sent mayor and council a nine-point list of concerns relating to the project.

“I’m concerned with the school zone at Chandler (Avenue), which has a very congested crosswalk,” she said, noting neighbouring streets are very narrow. “More traffic will be flowing onto Richmond, Foul Bay and on Fairfield.”

In 2019 and 2020, numerous opportunities for feedback were offered on the design for Richardson Street, selected as the preferred east-west route over Fairfield Road following previous consultation. The city collected feedback in person, via email, online surveys and at community association meetings.

Nonetheless, Barry said she was not aware of public consultation before council approved a neighbourhood bikeway treatment in July 2020. “It doesn’t make sense to me, spend all this money doing something that the public doesn’t want and does not appear to be necessary.” She added the city appeared to ignore Oak Bay’s input on the project – Richardson becomes McNeill Avenue at Foul Bay Road – in an “appalling lack of governance.”

RELATED STORY: Oak Bay council supports Fort Street bike lanes

Such disconnects from city efforts to gather public input are troubling to Andrew, who came to council winning a byelection after the consultation was done on this project.

“I will acknowledge that there was quite a lot of consultation. What seems to be happening now is we have found a whole group of people that feel they have not been consulted,” he said, now that the project is going ahead.

He wondered if the city should consider different engagement tools in future to reach affected residents. But with work to transform Richardson scheduled for this summer, Andrew said all anyone can do now is wait to see what happens once the changes are completed.

“I believe something was missed, but it may be 18 months before we see the effects,” he said.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bike lanesCity of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Commercial property owners in Sidney face near 28% tax increase

Just Posted

The intersection at Richardson and Moss streets in Fairfield. Plans to install barriers and traffic calming measures along Richardson between Cook Street and Foul Bay Road, as part of the City of Victoria’s cycling network, continue to come under fire from the public. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Richardson Street redesign continues to hear opposition in Victoria

City council votes down a call to revisit design of neighbourhood bikeway project

The reinstatement of school taxes (which lies outside the control of municipalities) lead to a significant increase in the total amount of taxes paid by commercial property owners. (Black Press Media file photo)
Commercial property owners in Sidney face near 28% tax increase

Total tax bill for average commercial property will rise some $2,663 in 2021

The NerdYurt is the latest little free library in the CRD, soon to be painted by students from Ecole John Stubbs School. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Langford opens chapter on NerdYurt, Capital Region’s 450th little free library

Readers might find a new release, a literary classic or a dog-eared Harlequin.

Lillian Hoffar Park, here seen in early April and a frequent site of complaints about abandoned and derelict boats, is the subject of an investigation by multiple agencies after authorities received a complaint about a chopped-up vessel on April 20. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Coast Guard, RCMP and more looking into chopped up vessel in North Saanich park

Investigation stems from incident on April 20 in Lillian Hoffar Park

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend

Traffic on ferries continues to drop, says spokesperson Deborah Marshall

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos)
PHOTOS: Sinkhole at VJH intersection closes Highway 97 in Vernon

Large hole appeared on 32nd Street at 21st Avenue around midnight

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Armstrong woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat on

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

FILE – B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. boosts ‘circuit breaker’ business aid as COVID-19 ban drags on

Hotels, motels eligible as well as restaurants, bars, fitness centres

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

Most Read