Sisters, Lori Rittaler and Lisa Taylor, are the owners and operators of Riverside Cannabis. The store is the first licensed pot outlet on the West Shore. (contributed)

Riverside Cannabis in Sooke the first licensed pot shop on the West Shore

Licensing process was long and arduous, say owners

When Riverside Cannabis opens its doors on Thursday, it will be the first legal cannabis retail store in Sooke and on the West Shore.

And according to Lisa Taylor, the co-owner and operator of the distinctive “castle building” location, the process of getting the license was no easy task.

“It’s been a hell of a journey, that’s for sure,” said Taylor.

“We first applied on Oct. 17 and since that time we have been working non-stop to get our license so that we can operate legally.”

Taylor said she’s certain that none of the other cannabis outlets in Sooke are similarly licensed and she speculated that those outlets may be risking action to shut them down if they don’t get their own licenses.

“There are stores in Vancouver and Victoria that have already been contacted by the B.C.’s Community Safety Unit and will likely be shut down if they don’t get licensed,” said Taylor.

The process of getting that license involves an in-depth review of the applicants’ background and the history of their businesses.

“They asked me questions about things that happened 30 years ago,” Taylor recalled with a chuckle.

“One of the investigators actually told me that they knew more about me than I did.”

Riverside Cannabis first opened its doors in 2017 and operated as one of three “grey market” operations; not legal, yet not prosecuted in light of the impending legalization of cannabis in Canada.

After legalization occurred in October 2018, much of the regulatory responsibility for the operation of cannabis outlets was off-loaded to provincial and, to a lesser extent, municipal governments.

RELATED: Municipalities struggle with cannabis questions

“I first started the store with my sister (Lori Rittaler) after I had an experience with Lyme disease. It was very serious and I started eating these 25-milligram (cannabis) candies and that helped me get through it,” Taylor said.

“We’re 100 per cent recreational now, but I know that there are people out there who could benefit from cannabis.”

Riverside Cannabis has been shut down since July 2 when they shuttered their doors to allow for the full renovation of their retail outlet.

“We’re looking pretty tricked out now. I’m really pleased with how it all came out.”

But Taylor added that there will be more improvements in the future.

“We’re told that edibles and concentrates will be available by Christmas and that there’s a move to get some of our local craft growers made a part of the supply chain. Those growers have some of the best product out there and if they are picked up by the Liquor and Cannabis Distribution Branch, that would be great,” said Taylor.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns
Next story
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims’ compensation fund extension

Just Posted

BC Transit aims to have all-electric bus fleet by 2040

Greater Victoria will see the province’s first 10 electric buses by 2021

Safety report released in 2018 ‘man overboard’ drill that left two BC Ferries employees injured

Investigation report on ferry safety drill that turned into real-life rescue released

Care aide accused of sexually abusing patients found not guilty

‘Reasonable doubt remains,’ said the judge

Saanich councillor mourns death of brother who piloted float plane that crashed last week

‘It was fitting my dad’s former squadron did the rescue,’ says sister

Driver caught flicking a joint out the window while speeding through a school zone

The Saanich Police Department gave the driver a series of hefty fines

UPDATE: ‘Thorough, exhaustive’ search of York Landing yields no signs of B.C. fugitives

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run for seven days

First Nations, governments agree to bring salmon back to Upper Columbia River

The three-year committment is being described as ‘historic’

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

Cougar not a fan of Metallica, Island woman discovers

Tune from playlist clears the path while walking her dog on a logging road

Obama was born at B.C. Hospital, conspiracy theorists say

Don’t believe everything you read on the internet

SPCA warns public to lock up pot after husky puppy ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Bear has recovered but cannabis can be very toxic to animals

Pilot was among victims in float plane crash near Port Hardy, sister confirms

Al McBain’s sisters found out Sunday after returning from a camping trip

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Most Read