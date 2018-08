A woman was hit and sent to hospital Tuesday afternoon

Roads have reopened near the intersection of Fairfield Road and Cook Street after a pedestrian was hit around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Victoria Police have confirmed a woman was hit and sent to hospital, though they have not released her condition yet.

The intersection near Fairfield rd. and Cook Street are closed off after reports that a pedestrian was hit #yyjtraffic #yyj pic.twitter.com/B8z2kato4U — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) August 28, 2018

