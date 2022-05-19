North Saanich fire crews deal with a tree and power lines down on McTavish Road on Wednesday, May 18. (North Saanich Fire/Twitter)

North Saanich fire crews deal with a tree and power lines down on McTavish Road on Wednesday, May 18. (North Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Roads closed, 13,000 still without power on south Island in wake of spring wind storm

Race Rocks clocked fastest wind at 93 km/h on Wednesday

Nearly 13,000 hydro customers on the south Island remained without power Thursday morning as crews battle the aftermath of a wind storm Wednesday (May 18). The region covers Duncan south to Victoria and includes the Southern Gulf Islands.

Heavy winds caused a significant number of power outages in the region with falling trees wreaking the most havoc, BC Hydro said. Roads were closed in several communities Wednesday from North Saanich through West Shore and Victoria because of trees and power lines.

Saanich Police closed the 4600 block of Cordova Bay Road late Wednesday evening because of a tree fallen on power lines.

Thursday morning, Oak Bay a power line down had Foul Bay Road closed to traffic between Fort and Haultain streets.

Peak winds recorded by Weather Canada in the region include 93 km/h at Race Rocks, 81 km/h at Victoria International Airport, Victoria Harbour hit a high of 78 km/h and Trial Island wind was clocked at 81 km.

RELATED: Almost 17,000 without power on southern Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

power outages

Previous story
Vancouver Island’s overabundant Canada goose population has CRD looking for solutions

Just Posted

The booming Canada geese population on Vancouver Island has the Capital Regional District looking into how to mitigate the birds’ ecological and economic impact. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island’s overabundant Canada goose population has CRD looking for solutions

Victoria International Airport is recovering from the effects of the pandemic faster many other airports in Canada, but president/CEO Geoff Dickson warns of several logistical issues. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Airport Authority CEO says YYJ recovering better than many airports

The last time the garage sale was held was in 2019. It’s back this year after a two-year COVID hiatus. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin Mighty Garage Sale back in action this month

North Saanich fire crews deal with a tree and power lines down on McTavish Road on Wednesday, May 18. (North Saanich Fire/Twitter)
Roads closed, 13,000 still without power on south Island in wake of spring wind storm