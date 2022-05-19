Roads closed, 13,000 still without power on south Island in wake of spring wind storm

North Saanich fire crews deal with a tree and power lines down on McTavish Road on Wednesday, May 18. (North Saanich Fire/Twitter)

Nearly 13,000 hydro customers on the south Island remained without power Thursday morning as crews battle the aftermath of a wind storm Wednesday (May 18). The region covers Duncan south to Victoria and includes the Southern Gulf Islands.

Heavy winds caused a significant number of power outages in the region with falling trees wreaking the most havoc, BC Hydro said. Roads were closed in several communities Wednesday from North Saanich through West Shore and Victoria because of trees and power lines.

Saanich Police closed the 4600 block of Cordova Bay Road late Wednesday evening because of a tree fallen on power lines.

Thursday morning, Oak Bay a power line down had Foul Bay Road closed to traffic between Fort and Haultain streets.

Peak winds recorded by Weather Canada in the region include 93 km/h at Race Rocks, 81 km/h at Victoria International Airport, Victoria Harbour hit a high of 78 km/h and Trial Island wind was clocked at 81 km.

An unseasonably strong storm from the Pacific brought strong winds to southwestern B.C. as it made land fall today (May 18)! Here are the peak wind speeds reported in the affected regions so far: https://t.co/8NAin1UroK#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/YTM4nyWjb7 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) May 18, 2022

