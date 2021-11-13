Tanner Wick (left) and Aidan Della Siega are UBC students who raced the pair at Elk Lake on Nov. 13. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Rowing Canada hosts national championships at Saanich’s Elk Lake

University of Victoria, other schools from across Canada come together for the race

Rowing Canada hosted singles and pairs teams from the University of Victoria and across the country at the 2021 national finals on Friday and Saturday.

The singles and pairs boats raced along an 1,800-metre course on Saanich’s Elk Lake during the two-day championship event, which creates a national ranking of all athletes in Canada.

Members from both the Vikes men’s and women’s teams competed at the regatta where the national ranking of athletes can lead to National Training Centre invitations, NextGen Athlete rankings and camp invitations, Sport Canada Athlete Assistance Program rankings and rankings for provincial funding for the participating athletes.

One rower from the University of British Columbia said about 20 pair teams were racing on Saturday.

“We go through a time trial and a number of semi and quarter-finals, it’s really competitive racing,” said Aidan Della Siega. “By the time finals are reached the separation between reaching the finish line is seconds between the winner and the last pair to cross.”

Although conditions were rough at the weekend regatta, Della Siega and his doubles partner Tanner Wick said they had a successful race against talented Vikes and various other competitors. They finished in tenth place, a mere 30 seconds after the first-place rowers.

Peter Landcashire and John Walkey from Team B.C. finished in first place, reaching the finish line at five minutes and 59 seconds in the Men’s Open two.

To view detailed race results visit regattacentral.com

