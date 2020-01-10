Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds a gift from a member of the public as she walks along Kingfisher Bay Jetty with Britain’s Prince Harry during a visit to Fraser Island, Australia, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Royals chose ideal spot to ponder future, North Saanich mayor says

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

A local mayor says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose the perfect place to rest and relax over the holiday season before announcing their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

North Saanich Mayor Geoff Orr says privacy is one of the hallmarks of the district and he likes to think the majestic beaches and forests he visited as a child played a part in the couple’s decision.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa in North Saanich, but that didn’t stop them from getting out and exploring the community as they were spotted by locals hiking and checking out markets.

Orr says he’s pleased community residents gave the royals the privacy they desire and he wants them to know they are welcome now that the couple say they will spend more time in North America.

Meghan, who is American, has returned to Canada, where the former actress has long-standing ties after living in Toronto while filming the TV show “Suits.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Victoria resident Asymina Kantorowicz says the duke and duchess have already proved to be good neighbours, volunteering to snap selfies of her and her boyfriend on a New Year’s Day hike in North Saanich.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Orphaned Australian kangaroos lead a selection of today’s top three news stories
Next story
First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Just Posted

Victoria charities invited to take all remaining food at Wellburn’s Market

The long-standing local grocery store was forced into an early permanent closure after flooding

Royals chose ideal spot to ponder future, North Saanich mayor says

North Saanich’s Geoff Orr said he likes to think the beaches, forests played a part in the decision

UVic students walk out in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

One year ago the RCMP descended on a camp that had been blocking access to a pipeline site

West Shore RCMP arrests suspected drug-impaired driver that crashed into vehicle, cyclist

Woman crashes BMW into vehicle, drives around it, hits cyclist

Saanich police arrest driver believed to be impaired by drugs after collision on Craigflower bridge

No one injured in single-vehicle crash late Thursday night

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

VIDEO: Orphaned Australian kangaroos lead a selection of today’s top three news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 10

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

UPDATE: Ambulance flips on Highway 19 en route to Courtenay

No injuries reported

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

UPDATE: Island Highway north of Sayward junction opens to single lane alternating traffic

The Island Highway north of Sayward closed due to an accident Friday… Continue reading

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Greater Victoria’s wanted list for the week of Jan. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

It created a swath of destruction two miles long and killed four people

Most Read