A proposal for a six-storey mixed-use building at the corner of Shelbourne Street and McRae Avenue in Saanich will be the subject of an upcoming public hearing. (Courtesy of Abstract Developments)

A proposal for a six-storey mixed-use building at the corner of Shelbourne Street and McRae Avenue in Saanich will be the subject of an upcoming public hearing. (Courtesy of Abstract Developments)

Saanich council moves Shelbourne Street proposal to public hearing

Two extra storeys, added density for site not seen as issues, amenity package is

Supporters and opponents of a six-storey residential/commercial building proposal along Shelbourne Street will have another chance to speak their minds.

Saanich council voted unanimously Monday (May 9) to send the 87-unit Abstract Developments proposal for 3226 Shelbourne St. and 1641-1647 McRae Ave. to public hearing.

Saanich planning staff have recommended the creation of a new C-16 zone (neighbourhood mixed-use) on the site, the rezoning of the lots from residential to C-16, and the approval of a development permit. The recommendation comes with a long list of project elements that would need to be secured under a covenant.

Among those are the use of $294,000 from the proposed community amenity contribution (totalling $398,000) for a sidewalk on the north side of McRae Avenue between Shelbourne and Keats Avenue, and $103,677 toward Saanich’s affordable housing fund.

RELATED STORY: Residents object to height, parking variances requested for Saanich development

That contribution raised eyebrows around the council table, with several councillors voicing concerns that it may not be enough. The added density on the site drew little opposition, given its location along a main transportation corridor, but the tradeoff for the extra two storeys left some councillors flat.

Speaking just before the vote, Coun. Colin Plant echoed previous comments about the lack of significant public amenities in the current proposal, but took some comfort in knowing changes to that package can be made before a public hearing. He did hint, however, that the developer could well afford more.

“We are going from four to six (storeys) … There is no element of affordability being put into it,” he said. While council approves developments across the spectrum, he added, “when it’s not going to have an element of affordability, it had better serve the community.”

Coun. Susan Brice pointed out the Shelbourne Valley action plan contemplates additional height where a project provides significant community amenities, noting it was important to maintain the integrity of the plan.

No date has been set yet for the public hearing.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

developmentDistrict of Saanich

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
CRD moves to divert waste from Hartland Landfill
Next story
Up to 10 cm of snow expected on West Kootenay highways Thursday and Friday

Just Posted

Wanted man Stephen Blackwater is described as a 44-year-old Indigenous man who is 5’4” and 140 pounds with short dark hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy VicPD)
Police seeking wanted man believed to be in Victoria

The southwest corner of the intersection of Shelbourne Street and McRae Avenue is the site of a development proposal heading to public hearing in Saanich. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Saanich council moves Shelbourne Street proposal to public hearing

The CRD aims to reduce the amount of accepted waste at Hartland Landfill by a third over the next decade. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD moves to divert waste from Hartland Landfill

Canada’s Karen Paquin, center, is pursued by Brazil’s, from left, Mariana Nicolau, Luiza Campos, and Thalita da Silva Costa, as she runs on her way to scoring a try, in their women’s rugby sevens match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Shuji Kajiyama
Island strong in Canadian women’s rugby roster chosen for New Zealand showdown